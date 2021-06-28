FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research has a “Not Rated” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tiziana Life Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of TLSA opened at $2.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41. Tiziana Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLSA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,051,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

