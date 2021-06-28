FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Brenntag SE Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brenntag in a report released on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brenntag’s FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

BNTGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank lowered Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Baader Bank lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $19.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.43. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $19.21.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. This is a boost from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

