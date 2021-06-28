FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $3.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.05. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$368.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$353.50 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HDI. CIBC increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.08.

TSE HDI opened at C$37.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.88. The company has a market cap of C$791.70 million and a PE ratio of 17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of C$15.12 and a 1-year high of C$38.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is 12.89%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.