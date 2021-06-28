FY2026 EPS Estimates for Vodafone Group Plc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vodafone Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.79.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of VOD opened at $17.29 on Monday. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.80.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 113.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,370 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,959,000 after purchasing an additional 141,082 shares during the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

