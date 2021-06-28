G.Research Weighs in on Patterson Companies, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Analysts at G.Research raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Patterson Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. G.Research also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PDCO. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $30.38 on Monday. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,903,000 after buying an additional 896,133 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,893,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 206,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 54.45%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

