Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the May 31st total of 186,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,885,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GAXY traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.01. 10,964,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,311,746. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02. Galaxy Next Generation has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.28.
About Galaxy Next Generation
See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Next Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Next Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.