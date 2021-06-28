GAMEE (GMEE) Market Cap Hits $3.26 Million

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GAMEE has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and $273,413.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00044647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00124576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00164670 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,060.45 or 0.99480001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

