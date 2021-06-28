GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 5%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares were up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $222.21 and last traded at $220.00. Approximately 41,889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 26,670,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.51.

GME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $56.33.

Get GameStop alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -114.97 and a beta of -2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.57.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GME. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GameStop by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,996 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,656,000 after purchasing an additional 616,828 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $31,985,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $2,780,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.