Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Garmin by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Garmin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Garmin by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRMN traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.77. 1,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,617. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $145.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.92.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

