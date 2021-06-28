Gary Robert Johnson Sells 2,430 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $102,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gary Robert Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $47,784.80.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $42,267.99.

Shares of APOG traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.18. 3,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,069. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $43.73. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 73.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

APOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

