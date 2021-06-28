Gems (GEM) Market Capitalization Tops $234,322.12

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Gems has a market cap of $234,322.12 and approximately $494.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gems has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00055093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00020332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.78 or 0.00658775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00039205 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.