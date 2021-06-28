Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Down 4.5%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. 646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 985,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNK. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $756.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $4,237,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,567,578 shares of company stock valued at $25,545,137. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

