Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $10.54 Per Share

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Generac in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 25th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the technology company will earn $10.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.45. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.47 EPS.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.67.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $396.05 on Monday. Generac has a twelve month low of $113.23 and a twelve month high of $409.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $332.49.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,870 shares of company stock valued at $11,898,590 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Generac by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 5.3% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.