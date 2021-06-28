Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) is Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 796.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the quarter. Generac makes up approximately 1.8% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Generac by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after purchasing an additional 810,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Generac by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after buying an additional 514,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after buying an additional 334,177 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Generac by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,484,000 after buying an additional 243,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Several analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.67.

Shares of GNRC traded up $11.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $408.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,696. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.49. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.77 and a twelve month high of $409.38. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,870 shares of company stock valued at $11,898,590 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

See Also: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.