General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,471. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.34. 103,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.09.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

