Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DNB Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $42.10 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.49.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

