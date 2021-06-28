Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 242,691 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,113,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 242,691 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Suncor Energy worth $65,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $63,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $24.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.09. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -29.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

