Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,989 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of PPD worth $64,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in PPD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in PPD by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in PPD by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 150,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 69,717 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in PPD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 86.98, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.22. PPD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $46.63.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price objective on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut PPD to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.08.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,139,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

