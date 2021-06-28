Geode Capital Management LLC Has $61.40 Million Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,473 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Insight Enterprises worth $61,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $245,000.

NSIT stock opened at $100.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.83. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.70.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

