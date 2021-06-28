Geode Capital Management LLC Has $65.71 Million Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856,479 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 71,181 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.59% of Community Bank System worth $65,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,812,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 539,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after acquiring an additional 57,639 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE CBU opened at $78.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.27. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 439 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $118,278.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.