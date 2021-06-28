Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of SYNNEX worth $63,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $121.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $541,599.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,009.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,601 shares of company stock worth $5,511,852. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

