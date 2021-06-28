Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,616,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,046 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.38% of PacWest Bancorp worth $61,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,982 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,042,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,079,000 after purchasing an additional 872,271 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 319.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,153,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,518 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,562,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PACW shares. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

