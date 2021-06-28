Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 154,356 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,079,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Commercial Metals worth $64,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,904,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,365 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after purchasing an additional 910,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,407,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $31.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

