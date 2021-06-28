Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 86,275 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,477,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $64,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 517,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 977.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after buying an additional 186,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of PPBI opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

