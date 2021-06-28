Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,924,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,628 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Change Healthcare worth $64,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $23.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.50. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

