Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 48,533 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.16% of Air Lease worth $64,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Air Lease by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Air Lease by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $44.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

