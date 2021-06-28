Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 19,317 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Acadia Healthcare worth $64,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,559,000 after purchasing an additional 202,576 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2,841.9% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $65.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.57. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $68.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.50.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.