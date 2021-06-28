Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 44,426 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,364,447 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 44,426 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.41% of FireEye worth $65,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FireEye presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $3,009,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $20.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.12. FireEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

