Getinge (GNGBY) vs. Its Peers Financial Comparison

Getinge (OTCMKTS: GNGBY) is one of 64 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Getinge to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Get Getinge alerts:

Getinge pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Getinge pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.6% and pay out 27.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Getinge is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Getinge has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getinge’s rivals have a beta of 20.50, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,950% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Getinge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Getinge and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getinge 11.06% 18.66% 8.56% Getinge Competitors -249.72% -25.66% -14.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Getinge and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Getinge $3.25 billion $353.05 million 24.76 Getinge Competitors $1.02 billion $96.93 million 164.67

Getinge has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Getinge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Getinge and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getinge 0 2 6 0 2.75 Getinge Competitors 209 876 1653 36 2.55

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 10.23%. Given Getinge’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Getinge has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Getinge beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Getinge Company Profile

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions. The company also provides endovascular products; chest drain products; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; ventilators; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; operating lights; and modular room systems. In addition, it offers operating tables and accessories; operating room (OR) furniture; OR integration systems; OR management solutions; loading and distribution trolleys; patient flow management and transport solutions; sealing equipment; sterile supply management and traceability solutions; surgical perfusion components; surgical assist systems; and trays and baskets, as well as inspection and packaging and after sales consulting services. Further, the company provides professional financial advisory services to hospitals and medical facilities; and education and training services. It offers its products through a network of proprietary sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Getinge AB was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.