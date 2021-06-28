Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Shares of GLAD stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $385.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.46. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.19 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 110.80% and a return on equity of 10.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 207,146 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 807.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,054,000 after purchasing an additional 202,184 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 837.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 221,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 198,121 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.