Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Shares of GLAD stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $385.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.46. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.96.
Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.19 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 110.80% and a return on equity of 10.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Gladstone Capital
Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.
Featured Story: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.