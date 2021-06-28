Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,066 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,683,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,522,000 after buying an additional 367,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $36.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.47. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. Analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

