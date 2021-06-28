Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.42.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $36.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.08. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $76.27.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,075,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 50,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,111,000 after buying an additional 2,297,066 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.