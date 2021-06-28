Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s share price fell 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $19.57. 7,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 526,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSL. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $721.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 6.18%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

