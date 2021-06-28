Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn Buys 5,848 Shares

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $95,907.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,855,968 shares in the company, valued at $30,437,875.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.94. 103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $382.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 833.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.91. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $18.15.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

