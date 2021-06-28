GlobalBoost-Y Trading Down 16.5% Over Last Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $756,165.53 and $28,652.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

