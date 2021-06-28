Globeflex Capital L P Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,735. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.23 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.53.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

