Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,224,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.30% of Golden Entertainment worth $30,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 32,013 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 19,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Shares of GDEN opened at $44.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $46.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.92.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.52 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GDEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.