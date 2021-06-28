Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Update

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the May 31st total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,352,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GMER traded up 0.02 on Monday, reaching 0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,655. Good Gaming has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.25.
Good Gaming Company Profile
