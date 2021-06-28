Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Update

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the May 31st total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,352,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GMER traded up 0.02 on Monday, reaching 0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,655. Good Gaming has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.25.

Get Good Gaming alerts:

Good Gaming Company Profile

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants that want to compete at the high school or college level worldwide. The company is based in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Good Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.