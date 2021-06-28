Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,452 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.20% of Grand Canyon Education worth $59,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $90.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

