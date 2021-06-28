Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Up 6.3%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) shares shot up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.86 and last traded at $111.86. 572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 58,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.20.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $785.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of -0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.09.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Gravity in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

