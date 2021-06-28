Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 388.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,264 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Green Plains worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $4,006,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 49,156 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,596,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the period.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $32.78 on Monday. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,524.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,129.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $2,585,500. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GPRE. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.