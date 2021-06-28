Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,165 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Greif by 8.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Greif during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Greif in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Greif in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

GEF stock opened at $60.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $66.03.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

