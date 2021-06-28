Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.80.

GDYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,819.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 207,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,138,209. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 39,912 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,564,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 251,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 54,107 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDYN opened at $17.83 on Monday. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $965.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

