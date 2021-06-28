Grifols’ (GRFS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GRFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Grifols stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.74. 5,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,751. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01. Grifols has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 10.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grifols will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,784,000 after purchasing an additional 443,564 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Grifols by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,205,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,755,000 after buying an additional 44,718 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 161,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

