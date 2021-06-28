Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Down 96.7% in June

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the May 31st total of 186,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:GCHEF remained flat at $$1.41 during midday trading on Monday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.41.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

