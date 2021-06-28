Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Down 95.5% in June

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2021

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the May 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GSHHY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.92. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,783. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 0.66. Guangshen Railway has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $11.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.27.

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $681.04 million during the quarter. Guangshen Railway had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.

Guangshen Railway Company Profile

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.