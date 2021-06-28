Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Down 95.5% in June

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the May 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GSHHY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.92. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,783. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 0.66. Guangshen Railway has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $11.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.27.

Get Guangshen Railway alerts:

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $681.04 million during the quarter. Guangshen Railway had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.