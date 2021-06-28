Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Acquired by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.06% of Guardant Health worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Guardant Health by 895.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total value of $5,843,668.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,624,751 shares in the company, valued at $416,311,756.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $86,036.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $828,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,640 shares of company stock valued at $64,971,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

GH opened at $123.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.66.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.