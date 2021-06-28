Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,533,000 after buying an additional 202,588 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,655,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $213.94 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $216.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.