Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 13.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $1,957,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $2,323,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $6,698,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,924,000 after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $98.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

