Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after buying an additional 449,227 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,770,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 150.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,841,000 after purchasing an additional 170,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $190,688,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $396.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $392.27. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.92 and a 1-year high of $415.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.38.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

